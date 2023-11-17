Pat McQuaide accounts for 3 TDs, Nicholls beats SE Louisiana 21-16 to clinch Southland Conference

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Pat McQuaide threw for 300 yards and accounted for three touchdowns and Nicholls clinched the Southland Conference title outright with a 21-16 victory over Southeastern Louisiana in the River Bell Classic. Nicholls (6-4, 7-0) finishes undefeated for the first time in regular-season conference play since joining the league in 1991. McQuaide’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Spears stretched the lead to 21-13 early in the third. Justin Dumas had a 6-yard touchdown run for Southeastern Louisiana (3-8, 3-4).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.