Pat Kelsey is introduced as Louisville’s basketball coach, calling it ‘the ultimate job’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville athletic director Josh Heird set a goal of hiring a coach who wanted the job so badly he would crawl to the campus to accept it. Pat Kelsey didn’t do that, but he demonstrated plenty of energy and passion when he was introduced as the Cardinals’ coach on Thursday. He almost talked himself hoarse while describing his vision for the moribund program, his appreciation for Louisville’s tradition and, of course, his intensity. Kelsey succeeds succeeds Kenny Payne, a former Cardinals player who was fired after going 12-52 in two historically bad seasons. Kelsey went 75-28 in three seasons at Charleston.

