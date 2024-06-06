Pat Kelsey has worked fast to build staff, roster and grasp Louisville’s basketball legacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Pat Kelsey knew he had to hit the ground running in taking over Louisville’s men’s basketball program, and he hasn’t stopped. The former coach at Charleston has built a Cardinals roster with 12 transfers, including three from his old program, and brought along many of his Cougars assistants. Practice has started with Louisville and Kelsey facing the task of putting two historically bad seasons behind them. Kelsey brings in a 261-122 career coaching record, including 75-27 with consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances at Charleston.

