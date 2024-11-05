Pat Kelsey era debuts at Louisville with defensive showcase in 93-45 win over Morehead State

LOUISVILLE, Ky, (AP) — Kasean Pryor scored 18 points and grabbed a 12 rebounds and Louisville used a stifling half-court defense to earn a 93-45 win over Morehead State in Pat Kelsey’s debut as the Cardinals head coach. Louisville held Morehead State to just 23.1% shooting from the floor and forced 21 turnovers that it turned into 29 points in the season opener.

