Pat Flaherty hired as Rutgers offensive line coach

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Pat Flaherty, a member of two Super Bowl-winning staffs with the New York Giants, is returning to Rutgers as the offensive line coach. Coach Greg Schiano announced the hiring Wednesday. The 66-year-old Flaherty started his coaching career in the late 1970s. He spent two decades coaching in the college ranks, including a stint as the Scarlet Knights’ offensive line coach from 1984-91. He also coached at East Stroudsburg, Penn State, East Carolina, Wake Forest and Iowa. He coached for 20 years in the NFL, including 12 years with the Giants.

