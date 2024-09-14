Pat Bryant catches 2 TDs, Ethan Moczulski kicks a school-record field goal as Illinois beats CMU

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Luke Altmyer threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns, both to Pat Bryant, to lead Illinois to a 30-9 win over Central Michigan. Bryant had seven catches for 102 yards. Texas A&M transfer Ethan Moczulski kicked a school-record 59-yard field goal as time expired in the first half gave the Illini a 13-6 lead at halftime. Josh McCray ran for 54 yards on eight carries and Ca’Lil Valentine had 53 yards on five rushes for the Illini (3-0), who have won three straight games to start the season for the first time since 2011. Texas A&M transfer Ethan Moczulski kicked a school-record 59-yard field goal as time expired in the first half gave the Illini a 13-6 lead at halftime.

