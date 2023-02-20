Pastrana adds one more motorsports thrill in Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Travis Pastrana had a memorable race in the Daytona 500. Pastrana started last and led a couple of laps before he finished 11th. Pastrana was running strong at the end before getting caught up in a late wreck and finishing 11th. Pastrana made his long-coveted attempt to race the Daytona 500 this year in an entry fielded by 23XI Racing and sponsored by Black Rifle Coffee. The Toyota was a third entry for the NASCAR team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. The ride gave the decorated driver the chance to fulfill his career dream.

