Pastner’s future at Ga Tech in question after losing season

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Pastner is facing an uncertain future at Georgia Tech after another losing season and few signs of progress in the Atlantic Coast Conference program. The Yellow Jackets capped a 15-19 campaign with an 89-81 loss to Pittsburgh in the second round of the ACC Tournament at Greensboro, North Carolina. Pastner says he loves Georgia Tech and hopes to be retained for an eighth season with the Atlanta school. In the end, Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera and athletic director J Batt will make the call. Pastner’s record at Georgia Tech is 109-113, including a 51-77 mark in the ACC.

