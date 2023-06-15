Past national champion track coach Frye retires after 27 years at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina national championship track and field coach Curtis Frye is retiring after 27 years leading the Gamecocks. Frye led the Gamecocks’ women to the NCAA outdoor championship in 2002 for the first team title in school history. He was also an assistant on the United States Olympic track team for Athens in 2004. Frye said he’ll step away at the end of the month. South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said Frye leaving was the end of an era.

