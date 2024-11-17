Passing leader McCord keeps Syracuse on the ground as Orange grinds out a 33-25 win over Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Syracuse picked off a pair of Fernando Mendoza passes and completely stifled California’s offense while mounting a surprising ground attack to lift the Orange to a decisive 33-25 win. Kyle McCord, who leads the nation in completions, was 29 for 46 for 323 yards. LeQuint Allen ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns while Jackson Kennedy converted all four attempted field goals to remain perfect on the season.

