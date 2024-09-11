Passing in Week 1 reached its lowest level for any week in the NFL since 2007

From rookies struggling in their first career starts to high-paid quarterbacks struggling to live up to their contracts to rusty veterans coming off injuries, the passing in Week 1 of the NFL season looked to be from a different era. More than half the starting quarterbacks in the NFL failed to reach the usually easy to achieve threshold of 200 yards passing in a game in what proved to be the least prolific week for throwing the ball in the NFL since the 2007 season. In all, teams averaged 188.3 net yards passing per game, the fewest in any week since Week 15 in 2007.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.