Pasquantino on Royals Wild Card Series roster, Mets add pitcher Max Kranick

Kansas City’s Vinnie Pasquantino was on the roster for the AL Wild Card Series at Baltimore, returning from the injured list after breaking his right thumb on Aug. 29. Manager Matt Quatraro said Monday that Pasquantino will not be able to play first base and but is available to hit against the Orioles. Pasquantino batted .262 with 19 homers and 97 RBIs this season. The Mets included right-hander Max Kranick, who has not pitched in the major leagues since 2022.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.