Pascal Siakam was the latest to leave, and the Toronto Raptors face a tough road back to contention

The Toronto Raptors managed to stave off a steep decline after winning the NBA title in 2019. Even as star players left, they were still competitive. Now that’s getting harder and harder to maintain. The Raptors traded Pascal Siakam to high-scoring Indiana last week. If their first three games without him are any indication, it’s going to be a tough road ahead. Toronto lost by 16 to Chicago, by 26 to New York and then by eight to Memphis on Monday night.

