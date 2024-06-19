Pascal Siakam, Pacers agree on $189M, four-year contract that can be signed in July, AP source says

Pascal Siakam intends to sign a four-year, $189.5 million contract to remain with the Indiana Pacers when the NBA’s offseason moratorium is lifted in early July, according to a person with knowledge of the talks between the sides. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because neither the player nor the club may announce the agreement by league rule. Citing unnamed sources, ESPN first reported that Siakam decided to remain with the Pacers. Free agency does not begin until June 30, but this agreement was not in violation of any league rules. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, teams could start speaking to their own free agents one day after the conclusion of the NBA Finals.

