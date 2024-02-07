Pascal Siakam finds a perfect fit in Pacers’ up-tempo offense following midseason trade

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam is starting to feel at home in Indiana. The Pacers think he’s a good fit, too. Just three weeks after the two-time All-Star was traded from Toronto, Siakam seems to be finding a comfort zone with his new coaches, new teammates and a new, faster style. Over his first three games with the Pacers, he averaged 17.3 points and 6.7 rebounds. Over the last eight, he is averaging 24.1 points and 7.1 rebounds and he produced his first triple-double in 15 months. The Pacers hope it’s just the start for Siakam.

