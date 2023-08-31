Pascal Gross is in line to make his Germany debut at 32. Leon Goretzka has been dropped

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross could make his debut for the German national team at the age of 32 after being named to the squad for upcoming friendlies against Japan and France. Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has been dropped. Germany coach Hansi Flick is under pressure with his team winless in its last four friendlies ahead of hosting next year’s European Championship. Gross is a surprise selection who last represented Germany in an under-20 game 12 years ago.

