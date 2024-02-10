Party foul: Phoenix Open closes entrance, limits alcohol, because course is too crowded

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Even the famously no-holds-barred Phoenix Open has a limit on how much debauchery is allowed on a golf course. The tournament, which is at TPC Scottsdale, stopped allowing fans onto the premises around 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon because it was too crowded. It also stopped alcohol sales at most locations around the course, hoping to slow down the party.

