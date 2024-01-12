Partial stadium closure for Lazio after racist chants at Lukaku in Italian Cup match against Roma

MILAN (AP) — Lazio has been punished with a partial stadium closure for racist chants during its Italian Cup victory against city rival Roma while players from both teams were given bans. Three players were sent off in Wednesday’s tense derby match. Lazio will have four sectors of the Stadio Olimpico closed for its Serie A match against defending champion Napoli on Jan. 28 following racist chanting aimed at Roma forward Romelu Lukaku whenever he had the ball. Roma forward Gianluca Mancini has been banned for three matches and teammate Sardar Azmoun for two. They will serve their suspensions in next season’s competition. Lazio forward Pedro will miss the first leg of the semifinal against Juventus.

