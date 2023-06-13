Part-time Uber driver Henson travels world to get to US Open

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
Berry Henson fields questions at the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Berry Henson is a part-time Uber driver who has traveled the world to get to the U.S. Open. He is 43. He has played in more than a dozen tours around the globe. He still picks up the occasional passenger. And now he’s at Los Angeles Country Club as one of the U.S. Open long shots. That’s the great appeal of this Open. Anyone can play. Anyone can dream. Olin Browne Jr. knows the feeling. He father won three times on the PGA Tour and played 12 U.S. Opens. The son finally gets his first crack at age 34.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.