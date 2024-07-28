Part of Seahawks overhaul on defense means new linebackers in Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For more than a decade there was certainty when it came to the linebacker position in Seattle. Whether it was Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright or Jordyn Brooks, there was always a known commodity holding down one — or both — of the primary spots in the middle of the Seahawks defense. But with a new coaching staff for Seattle comes new schemes, and with that an entirely new set of linebackers. That group of new linebackers is led by Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson, the presumptive starters. Baker played last season for Miami and Dodson in Buffalo. Both signed one-year deals with Seattle looking to prove they can handle the position in the defense of new coach Mike Macdonald.

