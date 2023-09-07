Parsons, others Cowboys defenders believe they can anchor a Super Bowl contender

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Micah Parsons believes the Dallas Cowboys have a defense that can be an anchor for a Super Bowl contender. The star pass rusher says this is the best defense he has been on. Parsons has another two-time All-Pro with him after Dallas traded for cornerback Stephon Gilmore in the offseason. Gilmore’s partner on the other side is Trevon Diggs. The 2021 All-Pro is tied for the NFL lead with 17 interceptions since entering the league in 2020. Most of the rest of an opportunistic defense returns after the Cowboys became just the second NFL team to lead the league in takeaways in consecutive seasons.

