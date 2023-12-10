Parrish’s layup with 10.4 seconds left lifts No. 25 Aztecs to 63-62 win over UC Irvine

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Micah Parrish made a layup with 10.4 seconds left for No. 25 San Diego State, which blew a 16-point lead before rallying to beat scrappy UC Irvine 63-62. Darrion Trammell missed a 3-pointer, Jay Pal rebounded and fed Parrish, who made the bucket and drew a foul. He missed the free throw, UC Irvine rebounded and Justin Hohn missed a 3-pointer with about four seconds left. The Aztecs were playing without leading scorer Jaedon LeDee and went nearly 14 minutes without a field goal as they watched their lead shrink and then disappear.

