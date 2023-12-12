Parrish and Sylla each score to help Clemson beat Notre Dame for program’s 4th men’s soccer title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Seniors Brandon Parrish and Ousmane Sylla each scored, and No. 9 Clemson held off No. 2 Notre Dame 2-1 to claim the program’s second national championship in three seasons. Clemson (15-3-5), making its sixth championship game appearance in school history and second in three seasons, has won titles in 1984, 1987 and 2021. The Tigers also knocked off Notre Dame in the 2021 semifinals. Notre Dame (13-3-6) was seeking its second championship in program history after winning the College Cup in 2013. Parrish scored his eighth goal of the season for 1-0 lead in the 27th minute. Parrish chested a clearance attempt and sent a deflected shot from distance past a diving Bryan Dowd. Sylla, scored his 13th goal of the season in the 70th for a 2-0 lead.

