Parma secures promotion back into Serie A after 3 seasons in Italy’s second division

ROME (AP) — Parma secured promotion back into Serie A following a 1-1 draw at Bari to end a run of three seasons in Italy’s second division. Parma leads Serie B three points ahead of Como and seven points ahead of Venezia with two rounds remaining. The top two finishers are promoted automatically. The third- through eighth-place finishers go into a playoff to determine the third promotion. French striker Ange-Yoan Bonny put Parma ahead in the 50th minute and then 40-year-old Valerio Di Cesare equalized for Bari to become the oldest-ever scorer in Serie B.

