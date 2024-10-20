Parker Washington sets Jaguars record with a 96-yard punt return for TD in London

LONDON (AP) — Jacksonville receiver Parker Washington scampered 96 yards for the longest punt return touchdown in Jaguars history. The feat came Sunday against the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium. Washington turned at the goal line and did a “Nestea plunge” backward into the end zone. The touchdown and subsequent two-point conversion gave Jacksonville a 22-10 lead.

