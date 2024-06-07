Parker Valby wins 10,000 meters to help Florida take team lead at NCAA outdoor championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Florida junior Parker Valby won the 10,000 meters in a meet-record time and the Gators took the women’s team lead Thursday in the NCAA outdoor track and field championships. Valby finished in 31 minutes, 46.09 seconds for her fifth NCAA title. She pulled away on the third lap. Florida has 26 points after six of the 21 events. Nebraska was second with 22, followed by Oregon with 15. In the men’s decathlon, Texas’ Leo Neugebauer shattered his own NCAA record with 8,961 points to defend his title. Neugebauer broke the decathlon world record in the discus at 189-4 and he matched his personal best of 17-1 in the pole vault. Neugebauer headed into the final event with 8,309 points — the second-most ever after nine.

