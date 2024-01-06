Parker, Taylor score 15 each, NC State rolls past Virginia 76-60

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dennis Parker Jr. and Jayden Taylor scored 15 points each and North Carolina State defeated Virginia 76-60 on Saturday in the conference home opener for the Wolfpack. NC State, 3-0 in the ACC for the first time since the 2012-13 season, got 14 points, six rebounds and three assists from DJ Horne. The Wolfpack led 35-28 at halftime then opened the second half on an 11-4 run in which Parker scored four points and Horne hit a 3-pointer to give them a 46-32 lead at the first media timeout. The lead reached 21 when MJ Rice hit a 3-pointer and Michael O’Connell followed with a three-point play with 11:49 to go and the Wolfpack led by at least 13 points the rest of the game.

