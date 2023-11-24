Parker, Taylor lead NC State over Vanderbilt 84-78 at Vegas Showdown

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman Dennis Parker Jr. and Jayden Taylor finished with 18 points apiece and NC State defeated Vanderbilt 84-78 at the Vegas Showdown. Parker came off the bench to sink 7 of 10 shots with two 3-pointers, adding nine rebounds to help the Wolfpack (4-0) advance to Friday’s championship game against the winner of the nightcap between BYU and Arizona State. Parker added two assists and blocked two shots. Taylor made 6 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer. Tyrin Lawrence had 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Commodores (3-2), who will play the loser of the nightcap before tomorrow’s title game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.