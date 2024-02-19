Parker steps down as Colorado State’s athletic director, will serve as special advisor to school

Colorado State has announced Joe Parker is stepping down from his role as director of athletics after nearly nine years. John Weber will take over as the interim athletic director. The school made the announcement on Monday. Weber has been serving as the executive director of the Rams’ name, image and likeness collective. Parker will become a special advisor to CSU President Amy Parsons. Hired in March 2015, Parker signed a five-year extension on July 28, 2022, that was expected to keep him in the role of director of athletics through the end of 2027.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.