Parker, Nye help lead undefeated Alabama to 78-73 win over No. 20 Louisville women

KATY, Texas (AP) — Sarah Ashlee Barker led Alabama with 18 points and Aaliyah Nye scored the go-ahead basket in the final minute in leading the Crimson Tide to a 78-73 win over No. 20 Louisville on Friday in the Betty Chancellor Classic. Barker fouled out with 1:27 to go and Louisville tied the game with consecutive baskets. Nye hit a 3-pointer to snap the tie with 27 seconds left. Nye made two free throws with five seconds left for the final score. Harris was 8-of-13 shooting and led Louisville with 18 points.

