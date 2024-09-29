Parker Navarro throws 2 TD passes to Coleman Owen as Ohio rolls past Akron 30-10 in MAC opener

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Parker Navarro threw a pair of touchdown passes to Coleman Owen and ran for a third as Ohio rolled to a 30-10 win over in-state rival Akron in the Mid-America Conference opener for both schools. Mason Williams recovered an Akron fumble in the end zone for the Bobcat’s first touchdown and Marcel Walker-Burgess sacked Akron quarterback Ben Finley in the end zone for a third-quarter safety.

