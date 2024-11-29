Parker Navarro accounts for 5 TDs, Ohio beats Ball State 42-21 for share of MAC regular-season title

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Parker Navarro accounted for five touchdowns, Anthony Tyus III surpassed 100 yards rushing and Ohio beat Ball State 42-21 for a share of the Mid-American Conference regular-season title. Ohio has won seven of its last eight games and finishes tied atop the conference standings with Miami (Ohio), who beat Bowling Green 28-12. Ohio (9-3, 7-1) and Miami (8-4, 7-1) will meet in the conference championship on Dec. 7 in Detroit. The RedHawks beat the visiting Bobcats 30-20 earlier in the season. Kadin Semonza threw three touchdown passes for Ball State (3-9, 2-6), which has lost four straight.

