Parker Navarro accounts for 2 TDs as Ohio beats South Alabama 27-20

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Parker Navarro was 20-of-28 passing for 204 yards and a touchdown and added 13 carries for 63 yards and a score to help Ohio beat South Alabama 27-20. Navarro capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive that spanned 49 seconds with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Chase Hendricks that made it 17-10 with 36 seconds left in the first half. The Bobcats then took the opening kickoff in the second half and took more than 6 minutes off the clock with an 11-play, 76-yard drive gave the Bobcats a two-touchdown lead when Navarro scored on a 10-yard run with 8:39 left in the third quarter. Bishop Davenport was 24-of-38 passing for 227 yards and a touchdown for South Alabama (0-2).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.