Parker, Berry combine to allow 5 hits, Virginia beats ECU 2-1 at Charlottesville Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Nick Parker allowed five hits and a run over seven innings, Jake Berry threw two no-hit innings of relief and Ethan Anderson hit the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning to help Virginia beat East Carolina 2-1. at the Charlottesville Regional. Top-seeded Virginia plays the winner between No. 2 seed ECU and third-seeded Oklahoma, which lost 14-5 to the Pirates in their regional opener, in a loser-out game. Parker had a walk, a balk, a hit by pitch and five strikeouts. Berry each of the six batters he faced with two strikeouts for his sixth save of the season. ECU’s Danny Beal allowed three walks, a hit, and a run in 2 relief innings to take the loss.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.