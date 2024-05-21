Parker and Sloan combine to pitch a three-hitter and TCU beats West Virginia 5-2 in Big 12 tourney

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Caedmon Parker and Braeden Sloan combined to pitch a three-hitter and No. 9 seed TCU beat eighth-seed West Virginia 5-2 on Tuesday to begin its defense of the Big 12 championship title. TCU (32-19) advances to play top-seeded Oklahoma on Wednesday. West Virginia (33-21) drops to the consolation side of the double-elimination bracket and will face Kansas State on Wednesday in an elimination game. Brody Green tripled and homered to power the TCU offense. His solo home run into the TCU bullpen made it 5-2 in the ninth. Chase Brunson, Ryder Robinson and Karson Bowen also had an RBI for TCU. Sam Myers, who entered the tournament on a 13-game hitting streak, went 0 for 4.

