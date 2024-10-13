Parity reigns as 4 ranked games reached overtime on Saturday; 4 more decided by 3 or fewer points

Parity reached another level in college football on Saturday, with four games involving at least one ranked team going to overtime and four others being decided by three or fewer points. It matched the most overtime games in one day since Sportradar began keeping track in 2000. Saturday’s overtime games were No. 4 Penn State’s 33-30 win over Southern California, No. 8 Tennessee’s 23-17 victory over Florida, No 13 LSU’s 29-26 win against No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 23 Illinois’ 50-49 win over Purdue. The only previous date on Sportradar’s records showing four overtime games was Sept. 27, 2003.

