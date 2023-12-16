Paris wins Val Gardena downhill for first victory in more than a year. Kilde finishes second

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) — Dominik Paris is back. The Italian skier dominated a World Cup downhill in Val Gardena to claim his first victory in more than a year. The 34-year-old Paris punched the air and smiled broadly after crossing the line almost half a second faster than two-time defending downhill standings leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. A fast and ferocious run on the Saslong course saw Paris finish 0.44 seconds ahead of Kilde and 0.60 ahead of American skier Bryce Bennett. It was an 18th World Cup downhill win for Paris and saw him move level with Stephan Eberharter in third place on the all-time list.

