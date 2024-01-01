Paris Saint-Germain signs Brazilian defender Lucas Beraldo on a 5-year deal

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has signed Brazilian center back Lucas Beraldo on a five-year deal. The French league leader announced the signing on Monday but did not give financial details. The left-footed, 20-year-old Beraldo joins PSG from Brazilian club São Paulo. PSG said he’ll wear the No. 35 jersey.

