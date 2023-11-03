Paris Saint-Germain moves top of the French league with a 3-0 win over Montpellier

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has moved to the top of the French league thanks to a comprehensive 3-0 win at home to Montpellier. Lee Kang-in got the opener for the hosts after 10 minutes when he took advantage of a nice dummy from Kylian Mbappe and placed the ball into the top corner of the net. Seventeen-year-old midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery doubled PSG’s lead 13 minutes into the second half with a fierce shot. Substitute Vitinha made it three in the 66th, just four minutes after replacing Lee.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.