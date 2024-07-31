Paris Olympics surfing heats postponed for second day in Tahiti due to unfavorable conditions

By VICTORIA MILKO The Associated Press
Surfers talk in the lineup before the start of the third round of surfing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Teahupo'o, Tahiti. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull]

TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti (AP) — Heats of the Paris Olympics surfing competition have been postponed for the second consecutive day in Tahiti because of unfavorable conditions. Standing in a circle on shore, officials deliberated whether or not to go ahead on Wednesday morning after returning from a boat ride to the competition area. The surf forecast and conditions are the biggest determinants of when the competition will take place. Technical delegates are expected to make a decision on the next likely date for the upcoming heats late afternoon on Wednesday in Tahiti.

