Paris Olympics surfing heats postponed for second day in Tahiti due to unfavorable conditions

TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti (AP) — Heats of the Paris Olympics surfing competition have been postponed for the second consecutive day in Tahiti because of unfavorable conditions. Standing in a circle on shore, officials deliberated whether or not to go ahead on Wednesday morning after returning from a boat ride to the competition area. The surf forecast and conditions are the biggest determinants of when the competition will take place. Technical delegates are expected to make a decision on the next likely date for the upcoming heats late afternoon on Wednesday in Tahiti.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.