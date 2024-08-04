Paris Olympics Day 9: American men finally winning gold medals after women opened 9-0 lead

PARIS (AP) — The American men are finally matching the women at the Paris Olympics, where the females went into the halfway mark with a 9-0 lead in individual gold medals for the United States. The men found a groove on Day 9 of the Games. Bobby Finke set a world record in the 1,500-meter freestyle on the final night of swimming. Scottie Scheffler won the men’s golf tournament. Noah Lyles became the “Fastest Man in the World” by winning the men’s 100 meters. American women still made their mark: Kristen Faulkner won the women’s road race, the 4×100 medley relay team set a world record in winning gold in the pool, and Sunisa Lee won her third medal of these Games with a bronze on bars.

