Paris Olympics Day 5: Ledecky wins; Triathlon held in the Seine; Guatemala earns its 1st gold

PARIS (AP) — Katie Ledecky dominated the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Paris Games for the eighth gold medal of her Olympic swimming career. France’s Léon Marchand completed one of the most audacious doubles in swimming history by winning the 200 butterfly and the 200 breaststroke. An ambitious plan to clean up the long-polluted Seine River paid off when the swimming portions of the Paris Olympics triathlons were finally held in the waterway. A spinal injury ended Adriana Ruano’s Olympic dream as a gymnast. She came back as a shooter and won Guatemala’s first ever Olympic gold medal. Novak Djokovic advanced in singles but Rafael Nadal and Carlo Alcaraz were eliminated in doubles at the tennis venue of Roland Garros.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.