Paris Olympics Day 15: US wins gold in men’s basketball and women’s soccer, adds 3 golds in track

PARIS (AP) — The United States collected gold in men’s basketball and women’s soccer and earned three more golds in a huge night at the track at the Paris Olympics. Stephen Curry scored 24 points to lead Team USA over France 98-87 to win its fifth straight gold medal and 17th overall. The U.S. women’s soccer team beat Brazil 1-0 on a second-half goal by Mallory Swanson to win its fifth Olympic gold medal and first since 2012 in London. In the final night of track, the U.S. won both 4×400 relays and Masai Russell took gold in a photo finish in the 100-meter hurdles.

