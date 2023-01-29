Paris, No. 15 UNC women top Clemson 69-58, extend win streak

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Paulina Paris hit six 3-pointers, scored 22 points and had five steals — all career highs — and Kennedy Todd-Williams added 15 points to help No. 15 North Carolina hold off Clemson for a 69-58 win, the Tar Heels’ seventh in a row. Todd-Williams scored 10 points in the first 3 1/2 minutes, including back-to-back 3-pointers that capped a 14-4 opening run and UNC never trailed. Alyssa Ustby had seven points, 11 rebounds and three of North Carolina’s season-high tying 16 steals. Daisha Bradford led Clemson with 14 points and Amari Robinson scored 10. The Tigers shot 6 of 26 from the field and scored just 17 points in the first half.

