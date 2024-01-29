Paris Masters tennis tournament will move to a new location at La Défense Arena from 2025

PARIS (AP) — The French Tennis Federation says the Paris Masters indoor tennis tournament will move to a new location starting next year. The tournament is moving from its longstanding home at the Bercy Arena to a larger venue at the Paris La Défense Arena. The capacity will increase from just under 17,000 to 23,000. Scheduling will also improve after complaints over late finishes. The current format of four daytime matches and two evening sessions will change to three daytime and two in the evening in order to avoid matches starting too late. Bercy hosts the event for the last time from Oct. 28-Nov. 3.

