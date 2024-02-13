Paris city hall, mayor launch legal action after PSG fans targeted her with sexist insults
Paris city hall is taking legal action after sections of PSG fans targeted Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo with sexist insults and slurred homophobic chants during a French league match amid a bitter feud over the club’s future at its home stadium. Hidalgo will in addition lodge a complaint in her own name for public insults. The matter will also be referred to the French soccer league’s disciplinary committee, Paris city hall said in a statement. PSG fans put on display a series of banners hostile to Hidalgo during PSG’s 3-1 win against Lille at the Parc des Princes last week.
