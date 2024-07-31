Paris bound: Canadian basketball team heads to knockout round eyeing first Olympic medal since 1936

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Canada coach Jordi Fernandez knew his team wasn’t the biggest in what is sometimes known as the Olympics’ group of death. He counted on it being the toughest. With an unblemished record in the Olympic men’s basketball tournament, Canada has embraced that brand as it inches closer toward earning its first Olympic medal since 1936. Canada has secured a spot in the knockout round as one of the final eight teams competing for gold in Paris. Its victory over Australia gives Canada its first knockout-stage appearance since Steve Nash led his home country to the quarterfinals in 2000 in Sydney.

