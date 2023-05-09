Paret-Peintre wins Giro’s 4th stage, Leknessund takes lead

LAGO LACENO, Italy (AP) — Aurélien Paret-Peintre has won the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia for his first Grand Tour stage victory. Andreas Leknessund took the leader’s pink jersey from pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel after finishing second on the stage. Leknessund became only the second Norwegian cyclist to hold the pink jersey and the first in 42 years. Paret-Peintre edged him out for the victory at the end of the 175-kilometer (109-mile) route from Venosa to Lago Laceno as the Giro hit the mountains.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.