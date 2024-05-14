Paret-Peintre emulates older brother by winning a Giro d’Italia stage

CUSANO MUTRI, Italy (AP) — Valentin Paret-Peintre has emulated his older brother by winning a Giro d’Italia stage. Tadej Pogacar remains the overall leader on Tuesday after 10 stages. It was a first professional victory for Paret-Peintre. He finished 29 seconds ahead of French compatriot and idol Romain Bardet. The short but sharp 142-kilometer route from Pompei ended with a top-classified climb to Bocca della Selva in Cusano Mutri. Jan Tratnik was 1:01 behind in third. Pogacar is 2 minutes, 40 seconds ahead of Daniel Martinez and 2:58 ahead of last year’s runner-up Geraint Thomas.

