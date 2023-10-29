Parents of Liverpool striker Diaz kidnapped in Colombia, mother later rescued

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The parents of Colombian and Liverpool striker Luis Diaz were kidnapped and while his mother was later rescued his father remained missing. Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro says Diaz’s mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was rescued by police in the city of Barrancas in the northern department of La Guajira. Te country’s police director, Gen. William Salamanca, said in a video he is using every agent to find Diaz’s father. Authorities say the parents of the 26-year-old Diaz were reportedly kidnapped as they drove to their home. Gunmen on motorbikes stopped them and drove them away in the same vehicle. Diaz has not commented.

